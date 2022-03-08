UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Invests $30.80 Million in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 284,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,803,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of iShares MBS ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 327,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,413,000 after acquiring an additional 28,024 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 661,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,481,000 after acquiring an additional 104,400 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,241,000 after acquiring an additional 19,216 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 109.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 52,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,638,000 after acquiring an additional 27,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 63,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845 shares during the last quarter.

MBB opened at $104.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.01. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $103.60 and a 12-month high of $109.02.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.137 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

