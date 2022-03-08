UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Lowers Holdings in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its holdings in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 265,234 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,908 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.47% of Rapid7 worth $29,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RPD. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Rapid7 by 14.8% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,222 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rapid7 in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Rapid7 by 57.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Rapid7 by 89.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Rapid7 in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

In related news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 9,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.20, for a total value of $1,079,952.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 9,310 shares of company stock valued at $1,106,384 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RPD opened at $101.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.41 and a beta of 1.35. Rapid7, Inc. has a one year low of $72.02 and a one year high of $145.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.29.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $151.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rapid7, Inc. will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $155.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $106.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rapid7 from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rapid7 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.80.

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

