UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 261,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 21,288 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.44% of Blueprint Medicines worth $26,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 38.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 3,253.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the third quarter valued at about $81,000.

In other news, insider L. Becker Hewes sold 729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $72,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Kate Haviland sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.30, for a total transaction of $98,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BPMC opened at $54.10 on Tuesday. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 1-year low of $53.60 and a 1-year high of $117.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.24.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($5.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($4.73). Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 357.66% and a negative return on equity of 31.04%. The business had revenue of $107.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.53) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 213.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -7.43 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BPMC shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $135.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blueprint Medicines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.08.

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

