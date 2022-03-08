UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its holdings in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 351,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,274 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.42% of Shift4 Payments worth $27,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 142.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 193,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,041,000 after purchasing an additional 42,151 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,295,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 320,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,807,000 after purchasing an additional 86,756 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,615,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,242,000 after purchasing an additional 492,332 shares during the period. 72.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $110.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shift4 Payments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.78.

Shares of Shift4 Payments stock opened at $39.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.91, a quick ratio of 7.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.62 and a 12-month high of $104.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.80.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 3.52% and a negative return on equity of 1.44%. The company had revenue of $399.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 2,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $126,638.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 38.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

