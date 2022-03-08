UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 10,314 Shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 560,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,314 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of Spirit Realty Capital worth $25,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SRC. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

In other news, CAO Jay Young sold 19,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total value of $882,936.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SRC opened at $45.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.26 and a beta of 1.28. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.97 and a 12-month high of $52.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $156.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.35 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.638 dividend. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 187.50%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.90.

Spirit Realty Capital Profile (Get Rating)

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.