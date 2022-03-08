UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 49,828 Shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,514,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,828 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.42% of Nielsen worth $29,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NLSN. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Nielsen by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,509,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $431,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,624 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Nielsen by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,536,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $413,289,000 after acquiring an additional 156,569 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Nielsen by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,454,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $296,574,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317,439 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Nielsen by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,480,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $277,871,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Nielsen by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,101,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $136,276,000 after acquiring an additional 942,104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Nielsen stock opened at $16.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.74. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $16.02 and a 1 year high of $28.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.94.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $894.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.15 million. Nielsen had a net margin of 27.51% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Nielsen announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 28th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 16% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.99%.

NLSN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Nielsen from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Nielsen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial cut shares of Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nielsen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.89.

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

