UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 51,006 Shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,049,977 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,006 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 1.26% of American Well worth $27,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in American Well by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in American Well in the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in American Well in the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in American Well in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in American Well in the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. 42.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMWL shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on American Well from $13.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on American Well in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on American Well in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Well from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on American Well from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.03.

In other American Well news, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 269,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total transaction of $1,701,533.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Bradford Gay sold 7,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total transaction of $30,113.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 439,309 shares of company stock worth $2,597,863 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMWL opened at $3.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.53 and its 200 day moving average is $7.14. American Well Co. has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $24.92.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $72.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.93 million. American Well had a negative net margin of 69.80% and a negative return on equity of 14.21%. American Well’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Well Co. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

