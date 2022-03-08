UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) by 38.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 511,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,205 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.07% of Southern Copper worth $28,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in Southern Copper by 131.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Southern Copper in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Southern Copper in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Southern Copper by 1,454.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Southern Copper in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

SCCO stock opened at $74.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $57.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.05. Southern Copper Co. has a 12-month low of $54.92 and a 12-month high of $83.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Southern Copper in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.42.

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations, Mexican Open-Pit Operations, and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

