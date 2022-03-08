UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 13,314 Shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 216,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,314 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.73% of Karuna Therapeutics worth $26,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KRTX. Sands Capital Ventures LLC purchased a new position in Karuna Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,772,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 5.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,783,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,275,000 after purchasing an additional 92,493 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $10,807,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 69.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 181,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,245,000 after acquiring an additional 74,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 11.1% during the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,631,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

KRTX opened at $99.35 on Tuesday. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.77 and a 52 week high of $161.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $113.76.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.52) by $0.58. The business had revenue of $36.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.89) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.6 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on KRTX. Mizuho dropped their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $182.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.75.

In other news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.14, for a total transaction of $166,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Atul Pande sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.44, for a total transaction of $326,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,684 shares of company stock valued at $3,570,854. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

