UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 13,359 Shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its holdings in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,422,363 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,359 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.30% of Flex worth $25,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $348,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Flex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $354,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Flex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $824,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Flex by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Flex by 452.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 347,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,137,000 after purchasing an additional 284,306 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Flex news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 32,367 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $552,828.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FLEX opened at $15.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.14 and a 200-day moving average of $17.76. Flex Ltd. has a 52 week low of $15.02 and a 52 week high of $19.50.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. Flex had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 3.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Flex Ltd. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Flex from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

Flex Ltd. engages in provision of real-time supply chain insight and logistics services to companies. It operates through the following segments: Communications and Enterprise Compute (CEC), Consumer Technologies Group (CTG), Industrial and Emerging Industries (IEI), High Reliability Solutions (HRS), and Corporate and Others.

