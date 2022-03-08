UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 1,551,143 Shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its stake in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) by 53.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,340,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,551,143 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of KE worth $24,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BEKE. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in KE by 261.5% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in KE by 342.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,748 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in KE by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in KE by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in KE by 731.8% during the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 15,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 13,246 shares during the period. 29.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BEKE opened at $13.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.88. KE Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.76 and a fifty-two week high of $72.49.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of KE from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.10 to $26.30 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.58.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

