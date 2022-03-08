UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 28,787 Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,302,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 28,787 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.59% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $22,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2,143.0% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $80,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 20.9% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 141.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644 shares in the last quarter. 86.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DOC. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Physicians Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

NYSE:DOC opened at $16.86 on Tuesday. Physicians Realty Trust has a one year low of $16.07 and a one year high of $19.59. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.14). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 2.98%. The company had revenue of $116.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Physicians Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 242.11%.

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

