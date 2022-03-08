UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 4,011 Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 530,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,011 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.59% of Webster Financial worth $28,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WBS. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Webster Financial by 172.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,569,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,730,000 after acquiring an additional 993,980 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $11,961,000. rhino investment partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $11,727,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $9,942,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 394,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,055,000 after buying an additional 136,664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

In other Webster Financial news, insider Daniel Bley sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $240,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Webster Financial stock opened at $52.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. Webster Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $45.60 and a 1 year high of $65.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.97.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $316.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.87 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.28%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WBS shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James raised shares of Webster Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler raised shares of Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.71.

About Webster Financial (Get Rating)

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.