UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 4,664 Shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its stake in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 365,504 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,664 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.28% of RPM International worth $28,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in RPM International during the 3rd quarter worth $17,083,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its position in RPM International by 117.8% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 179,942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,972,000 after purchasing an additional 97,327 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of RPM International by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 139,535 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,835,000 after acquiring an additional 3,335 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of RPM International by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 114,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,885,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of RPM International by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 70,762 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,494,000 after acquiring an additional 3,182 shares in the last quarter. 79.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other RPM International news, Director Elizabeth F. Whited bought 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $92.09 per share, for a total transaction of $55,254.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 5,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.91, for a total value of $511,479.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RPM. Bank of America lowered RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised RPM International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Vertical Research lowered RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Evercore ISI raised RPM International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on RPM International from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.71.

Shares of RPM International stock opened at $76.89 on Tuesday. RPM International Inc. has a one year low of $76.43 and a one year high of $101.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 26.54%. RPM International’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RPM International Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.85%.

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG), Performance Coatings Group (PCG), Consumer Group, and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

