UBS Group AG Acquires 139,227 Shares of Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA – Get Rating) by 49.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 419,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,227 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.43% of Jumia Technologies worth $7,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 103,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 41,457 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd lifted its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 857,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,939,000 after purchasing an additional 32,356 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,199,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $670,000. 35.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JMIA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Jumia Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Jumia Technologies from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jumia Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Jumia Technologies stock opened at $7.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Jumia Technologies AG has a 12-month low of $6.82 and a 12-month high of $52.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.28 and its 200 day moving average is $14.28.

Jumia Technologies AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates though e-Commerce platform segment. The e-Commerce platform segment consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers to its logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on platform in selected markets.

