UBS Group AG Acquires 388 Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.07% of Cable One worth $8,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Cable One by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Cable One by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 54 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Cable One by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its position in Cable One by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Cable One by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cable One from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $2,100.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Cable One from $2,480.00 to $2,326.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Cable One from $2,300.00 to $2,000.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cable One from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Cable One from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,041.86.

In other news, CFO Steven Scott Cochran sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,741.11, for a total value of $130,583.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CABO opened at $1,434.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.68 and a beta of 0.62. Cable One, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,375.63 and a 1-year high of $2,136.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,551.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,740.14.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $10.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.09 by ($1.55). The company had revenue of $432.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.99 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 18.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cable One, Inc. will post 51.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

