UBS Group AG Acquires 9,409 Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV)

UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 267,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,409 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 2.72% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF worth $7,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter.

EDIV opened at $27.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.50 and a 200 day moving average of $30.07. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.84 and a fifty-two week high of $32.04.

