UBS Group AG Decreases Stock Holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO)

UBS Group AG lowered its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,542,786 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 81,924 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund were worth $8,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 199,572 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 33,029 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 182,046 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 14,225 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 281,251 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 26,562 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,430,905 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $7,555,000 after buying an additional 107,390 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE HIO opened at $4.52 on Tuesday. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.40 and a 1-year high of $5.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.81.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

