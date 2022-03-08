UBS Group AG Has $7.66 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 386,453 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,928 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.82% of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF worth $7,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 5,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 91,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the period.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

PEY opened at $21.28 on Tuesday. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $19.27 and a 12 month high of $22.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.71.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

