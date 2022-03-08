UBS Group AG Has $7.73 Million Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

UBS Group AG lessened its holdings in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,163 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.06% of LPL Financial worth $7,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LPLA. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,028,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $474,749,000 after acquiring an additional 159,694 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,297,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,134,000 after acquiring an additional 150,473 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,937,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,737,000 after acquiring an additional 70,622 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,268,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,854,000 after acquiring an additional 182,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 994,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,970,000 after acquiring an additional 6,702 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director George Burton White sold 80,368 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.18, for a total transaction of $14,561,074.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 23,119 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total transaction of $4,179,221.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,990 shares of company stock valued at $27,034,243 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

LPLA stock opened at $143.67 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $173.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.61. The company has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.03. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.03 and a 52-week high of $196.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.07. LPL Financial had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 36.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is currently 17.76%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LPLA shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $253.00 to $246.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $243.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $184.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.63.

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

