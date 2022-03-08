UBS Group AG Has $8.04 Million Stake in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) by 95.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,994 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.21% of JBG SMITH Properties worth $8,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. V3 Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 4.1% in the third quarter. V3 Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,373,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,876,000 after buying an additional 133,800 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 48.0% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 124,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 40,478 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP increased its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 582.5% in the third quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 3,266,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,980 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 223.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 401,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,889,000 after purchasing an additional 277,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 490.6% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 31,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of JBG SMITH Properties in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company.

Shares of JBGS stock opened at $27.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 5.08. JBG SMITH Properties has a 12-month low of $25.33 and a 12-month high of $34.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.83.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.78). JBG SMITH Properties had a negative net margin of 12.49% and a negative return on equity of 2.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -140.63%.

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Multifamily, and Other. The company was founded on October 27, 2016 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

