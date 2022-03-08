UBS Group AG Raises Stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI)

UBS Group AG increased its stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI – Get Rating) by 8,020.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 254,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 251,034 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 1.34% of iShares MSCI Italy ETF worth $8,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 11,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 81,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,580,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 95.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 69,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 33,986 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 23,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 649,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,031,000 after acquiring an additional 33,362 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Italy ETF alerts:

Shares of EWI stock opened at $25.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.08 and a 200 day moving average of $32.50. iShares MSCI Italy ETF has a 52 week low of $25.51 and a 52 week high of $34.53.

iShares MSCI Italy Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Italy Capped Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Italy 25/50 Index (Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Milan Stock Exchange.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Italy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Italy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.