UBS Group AG Raises Stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

UBS Group AG boosted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) by 81.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,064 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,403 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $7,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 41.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 717,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,369,000 after buying an additional 210,400 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,737,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after buying an additional 3,521 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,030,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 78.9% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 26,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 11,625 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:COWZ opened at $47.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.65 and a 200 day moving average of $46.20.

