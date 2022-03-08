UBS Group AG Reduces Position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

UBS Group AG lessened its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,843 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.27% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $7,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 5,062 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,061,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 598.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 237,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,312,000 after purchasing an additional 203,276 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,649,000.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PBH. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock opened at $58.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.04. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.70 and a 1-year high of $63.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.14.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $274.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.39 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 17.85%. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

