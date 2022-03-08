UBS Group AG Sells 13,973 Shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

UBS Group AG trimmed its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 220,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,973 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 1.04% of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF worth $7,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 138.3% during the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 31,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 283.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Round Table Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000.

Get Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF alerts:

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $41.50 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.93. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 52-week low of $30.37 and a 52-week high of $42.56.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.