UBS Group AG Trims Holdings in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM)

UBS Group AG cut its holdings in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 388,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,349 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund were worth $7,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RMM. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 360,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,316,000 after buying an additional 19,202 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 103.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 247,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,021,000 after purchasing an additional 28,900 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RMM stock opened at $17.70 on Tuesday. Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. has a one year low of $17.34 and a one year high of $21.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.62 and its 200 day moving average is $19.59.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0929 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th.

In other news, President Patrick W. Galley acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.75 per share, with a total value of $93,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal debt securities.

