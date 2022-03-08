UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Shares Gap Up to $15.12

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.12, but opened at $16.14. UBS Group shares last traded at $15.97, with a volume of 250,867 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of UBS Group from CHF 1.80 to CHF 20.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 22 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.29.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. UBS Group had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. UBS Group’s payout ratio is presently 5.85%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UBS. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in UBS Group in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in UBS Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in UBS Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in UBS Group by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in UBS Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

