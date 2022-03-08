Uni-Select Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNIEF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Uni-Select Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNIEF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, a decrease of 16.1% from the January 31st total of 27,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 46.8 days.

UNIEF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Uni-Select from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Uni-Select from C$25.50 to C$27.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Uni-Select from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Uni-Select from C$28.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Get Uni-Select alerts:

OTCMKTS:UNIEF opened at $20.90 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.00. Uni-Select has a fifty-two week low of $8.65 and a fifty-two week high of $21.78.

Uni-Sélect, Inc focuses on the distribution, sale and marketing of automotive replacement parts, accessories, tools & equipment, paint, and collision repair products. It operates through the following segments: FinishMaster US, Canadian Automotive Group, The Parts Alliance UK, and Corporate Office & Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Uni-Select Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uni-Select and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.