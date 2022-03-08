Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) Trading Down 10.9% Over Last Week

Unifi Protocol DAO (CURRENCY:UNFI) traded up 8.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can currently be bought for about $5.30 or 0.00013755 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Unifi Protocol DAO has a total market capitalization of $27.96 million and $29.67 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded down 10.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Unifi Protocol DAO

UNFI uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,276,364 coins. Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Unifi Protocol DAO is www.unifiprotocol.com . The official message board for Unifi Protocol DAO is medium.com/unifiprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed. “

Buying and Selling Unifi Protocol DAO

