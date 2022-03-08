UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Short Interest Up 27.2% in February

UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 141,800 shares, an increase of 27.2% from the January 31st total of 111,500 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:UNF opened at $170.86 on Tuesday. UniFirst has a 1 year low of $170.09 and a 1 year high of $258.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 1.01.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The textile maker reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.05. UniFirst had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $486.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. Analysts expect that UniFirst will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.98%.

In other news, EVP Cynthia Croatti sold 504 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.99, for a total value of $97,266.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David Martin Katz sold 379 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $80,348.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,629 shares of company stock worth $327,898. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNF. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UniFirst by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 780,733 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $164,267,000 after buying an additional 259,468 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia boosted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 25.9% in the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 986,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $209,716,000 after purchasing an additional 202,715 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,379,156 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $500,572,000 after purchasing an additional 76,476 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 462,772 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $97,367,000 after purchasing an additional 69,604 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 8.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 570,742 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $121,351,000 after purchasing an additional 45,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

UNF has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised UniFirst from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet cut UniFirst from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th.

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

