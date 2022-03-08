UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Short Interest Up 27.2% in February

UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 141,800 shares, an increase of 27.2% from the January 31st total of 111,500 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.
Shares of NYSE:UNF opened at $170.86 on Tuesday. UniFirst has a 1 year low of $170.09 and a 1 year high of $258.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 1.01.
UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The textile maker reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.05. UniFirst had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $486.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. Analysts expect that UniFirst will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, EVP Cynthia Croatti sold 504 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.99, for a total value of $97,266.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David Martin Katz sold 379 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $80,348.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,629 shares of company stock worth $327,898. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNF. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UniFirst by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 780,733 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $164,267,000 after buying an additional 259,468 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia boosted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 25.9% in the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 986,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $209,716,000 after purchasing an additional 202,715 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,379,156 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $500,572,000 after purchasing an additional 76,476 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 462,772 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $97,367,000 after purchasing an additional 69,604 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 8.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 570,742 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $121,351,000 after purchasing an additional 45,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.81% of the company’s stock.
UNF has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised UniFirst from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet cut UniFirst from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th.
UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.
