Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Purchased by HighTower Trust Services LTA

HighTower Trust Services LTA boosted its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,668 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for approximately 1.0% of HighTower Trust Services LTA’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. HighTower Trust Services LTA’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $9,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of UNP. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 5,078 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 77.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNP stock traded down $4.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $256.68. 314,718 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,203,385. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $195.68 and a 12-month high of $270.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $247.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.17.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.06. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.50% and a net margin of 29.92%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.36 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the railroad operator to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.44%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UNP. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $264.00 to $271.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Cowen lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $236.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $249.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.33.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

