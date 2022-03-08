Uniper SE (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Uniper SE (OTCMKTS:UNPRF – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.45.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UNPRF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Uniper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Uniper from €38.90 ($42.28) to €39.00 ($42.39) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Nord/LB lowered Uniper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on Uniper from CHF 36 to CHF 30 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Uniper from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Uniper stock opened at $22.42 on Tuesday. Uniper has a 12-month low of $22.42 and a 12-month high of $32.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.73 and a 200 day moving average of $40.93.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

