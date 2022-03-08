Unistake Price Down 9.6% Over Last 7 Days (UNISTAKE)

Unistake (CURRENCY:UNISTAKE) traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. Over the last week, Unistake has traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Unistake coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0120 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Unistake has a market capitalization of $2.55 million and $18,522.00 worth of Unistake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002415 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00042914 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,697.46 or 0.06511651 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,065.22 or 0.99131150 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00042588 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.77 or 0.00045321 BTC.

About Unistake

Unistake’s launch date was October 5th, 2020. Unistake’s total supply is 280,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 212,306,877 coins. Unistake’s official website is unistake.finance . Unistake’s official Twitter account is @UnistakeFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unistake empowers DeFi projects in their quest for liquidity by providing new incentives for their supporters to create Uniswapliquidity pools. Communities can contribute to a token's liquidity in new ways designed to include returns, reduced risk of impermanent loss, and single-sided liquidity provision. “

