United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 412 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 3,601 shares.The stock last traded at $115.50 and had previously closed at $114.45.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $122.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.51. The company has a market cap of $653.73 million, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 0.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from United States Lime & Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. United States Lime & Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 12.25%.

In other United States Lime & Minerals news, major shareholder Enterprises Ltd Inberdon acquired 24,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $122.22 per share, with a total value of $2,950,024.14. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USLM. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 457 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 170.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 596 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 325.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 613 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. 25.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United States Lime & Minerals

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc engages in manufacture and sale of lime and limestone products. It operates through the Lime and Limestone Operations and Natural Gas Interests segments. The Lime and Limestone Operations segment supplies the construction, environmental, industrial, metals, roof shingle, oil and gas services, and agriculture industries.

