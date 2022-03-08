United States Steel (NYSE:X) Shares Down 6.2% After Insider Selling

Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) were down 6.2% on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $28.99 and last traded at $29.28. Approximately 318,351 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 17,370,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.20.

Specifically, VP James E. Bruno sold 71,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $2,191,121.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on X. Morgan Stanley raised shares of United States Steel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $31.00 in a report on Sunday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of United States Steel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of United States Steel from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.55.

The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.01. The stock has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.94.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.92). United States Steel had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 55.13%. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.37%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of X. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in United States Steel by 2,000.0% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in United States Steel during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United States Steel during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in United States Steel by 198.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in United States Steel by 270.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Company Profile (NYSE:X)

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

