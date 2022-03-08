Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) Short Interest Update

Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 201,100 shares, a growth of 26.4% from the January 31st total of 159,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Unitil by 9,793.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Unitil during the third quarter worth $216,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unitil in the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. MKT Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unitil in the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Unitil by 111,150.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UTL. Bank of America upgraded Unitil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unitil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th.

UTL opened at $55.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $883.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.55. Unitil has a 12-month low of $40.53 and a 12-month high of $59.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01). Unitil had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 7.63%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Unitil will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. This is an increase from Unitil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.82%.

UNITIL Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Gas, Electric, Non-Regulated and Other. The firm produces and sells electricity & natural gas. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, NH.

