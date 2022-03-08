Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,100 shares, a growth of 28.2% from the January 31st total of 78,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULH opened at $18.81 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $506.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Universal Logistics has a 12 month low of $15.86 and a 12 month high of $27.95.

Get Universal Logistics alerts:

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $467.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.00 million. Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 31.37% and a net margin of 4.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Universal Logistics will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. Universal Logistics’s payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Universal Logistics by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 189,856 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Universal Logistics by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Universal Logistics by 333.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Universal Logistics by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 72,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Universal Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. 23.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Universal Logistics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

About Universal Logistics (Get Rating)

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of customized transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Contract Logistics, Intermodal, Trucking, Company-Managed Brokerage, and Other. The Contract Logistics segment delivers value-added and/or dedicated transportation services to support in-bound logistics to original equipment manufacturers and major retailers on a contractual basis, generally pursuant to terms of one year or longer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.