Universe Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:UPC) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (NYSE:UPC – Get Rating) shares traded down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.17 and last traded at $1.29. 5,896 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 10,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.31.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.50 and a 200-day moving average of $1.98.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Universe Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universe Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universe Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universe Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $662,000. 5.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universe Pharmaceuticals INC, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of traditional Chinese medicine derivative products in China. It offers products for the treatment and relief for common chronic health conditions in the elderly for the physical wellness and longevity; and cold and flu medications.

