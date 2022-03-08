UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH) Short Interest Down 18.2% in February

UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a decrease of 18.2% from the January 31st total of 1,320,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 849,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of UPH traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.06. The stock had a trading volume of 33,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,394. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. UpHealth has a 52 week low of $1.61 and a 52 week high of $10.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.28.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lynrock Lake LP bought a new stake in shares of UpHealth in the 4th quarter valued at $2,837,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of UpHealth in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,104,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of UpHealth by 409.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 784,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 630,207 shares in the last quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new stake in UpHealth in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,681,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP lifted its stake in UpHealth by 498.9% in the 4th quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 583,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded UpHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.75.

UpHealth, Inc operates as a digital health services company. The company provides patient-centric digital health platform and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care. It serves empowering providers, health systems, health plans and governments, employers, and educational institutions.

