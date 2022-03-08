Urus 24-Hour Volume Reaches $222,855.00 (URUS)

Urus (CURRENCY:URUS) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 8th. Over the last seven days, Urus has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Urus coin can now be bought for approximately $6.00 or 0.00018659 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Urus has a total market cap of $2.82 million and approximately $222,855.00 worth of Urus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002413 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002413 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00033397 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.63 or 0.00102899 BTC.

About Urus

URUS is a coin. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2021. Urus’ official Twitter account is @getaurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

Urus Coin Trading

