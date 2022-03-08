USDK (USDK) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $168.79 Million

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 8th. In the last seven days, USDK has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One USDK coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. USDK has a market cap of $28.62 million and $168.79 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002586 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00043524 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,566.77 or 0.06636736 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,654.69 or 0.99947041 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00043302 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00046540 BTC.

USDK Coin Profile

USDK’s launch date was May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for USDK is www.oklink.com

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

Buying and Selling USDK

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

