Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY) Short Interest Up 26.2% in February

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,300 shares, an increase of 26.2% from the January 31st total of 54,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, HSBC cut Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

USNZY stock opened at $3.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais has a 1 year low of $2.11 and a 1 year high of $4.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.81.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a $0.0289 dividend. This is an increase from Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais’s previous dividend of $0.02. This represents a dividend yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd.

Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais SA-Usiminas engages in the manufacture and sale of steel products. It offers steel solutions in the field of mining, and logistics, capital goods, service and distribution center and customized solutions for the industry. It operates through the following segments: Mining and Logistics; Steel Metallurgy; Steel Transformation; and Capital Assets.

