Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) CEO Acquires $101,539.98 in Stock

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) CEO Dylan Lissette purchased 7,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.77 per share, for a total transaction of $101,539.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE UTZ traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.44. 770,317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,529. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.77 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.80. Utz Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.50 and a twelve month high of $30.09.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $300.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.66 million. Utz Brands had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is an increase from Utz Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.77%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Utz Brands by 418.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 602,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,133,000 after purchasing an additional 486,444 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Utz Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,534,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Utz Brands by 1,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,060,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,129,000 after purchasing an additional 982,290 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Utz Brands by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 388,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,460,000 after purchasing an additional 152,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Utz Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UTZ shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Utz Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Utz Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Utz Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.55.

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

