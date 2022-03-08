Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) CFO Buys $96,530.00 in Stock

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) CFO Ajay Kataria purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.79 per share, with a total value of $96,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE UTZ traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.44. 770,317 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 550,529. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 68.77 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.49. Utz Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.50 and a 52 week high of $30.09.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). Utz Brands had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $300.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This is a positive change from Utz Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.77%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UTZ. Stephens lowered Utz Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered Utz Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America started coverage on Utz Brands in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Utz Brands from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Utz Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.55.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in Utz Brands by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 15,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

