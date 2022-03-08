Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) COO Cary Devore Buys 7,225 Shares

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) COO Cary Devore acquired 7,225 shares of Utz Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.83 per share, for a total transaction of $99,921.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Utz Brands stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 770,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,529. Utz Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.50 and a 1-year high of $30.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.97 and a 200 day moving average of $16.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 68.77 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). Utz Brands had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $300.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Utz Brands’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is a positive change from Utz Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.77%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens downgraded shares of Utz Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Utz Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.55.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Utz Brands by 1,990.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,702 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Utz Brands by 80.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 971,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,636,000 after purchasing an additional 431,933 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Utz Brands by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 74,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 11,338 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Utz Brands by 1,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,060,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,129,000 after purchasing an additional 982,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Utz Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $243,000. 44.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

