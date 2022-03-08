Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) EVP Theresa Robbins Shea Buys 1,100 Shares

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) EVP Theresa Robbins Shea purchased 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.63 per share, with a total value of $14,993.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Utz Brands stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 770,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,529. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 68.77 and a beta of 0.66. Utz Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.50 and a fifty-two week high of $30.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $300.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.66 million. Utz Brands had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is a boost from Utz Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Utz Brands’s payout ratio is presently 104.77%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UTZ shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Utz Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.55.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Utz Brands by 1,990.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 3,702 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Utz Brands by 80.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 971,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,636,000 after buying an additional 431,933 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Utz Brands by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 74,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 11,338 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Utz Brands by 1,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,060,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,129,000 after buying an additional 982,290 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Utz Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $243,000. 44.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

