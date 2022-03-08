Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Shares Up 6.7%

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) shares shot up 6.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $89.67 and last traded at $89.62. 90,401 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,061,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.01.

Several brokerages recently commented on VLO. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $83.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.36.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $36.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.04, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $35.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.92 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.06) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 174.22%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its position in Valero Energy by 83.5% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Valero Energy by 445.9% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 20,420 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in Valero Energy by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

About Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO)

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.