Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Shares Gap Down to $61.46

Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $61.46, but opened at $59.91. Value Line shares last traded at $59.91, with a volume of 1 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $571.54 million, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of -0.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.41.

Get Value Line alerts:

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.97 million for the quarter. Value Line had a return on equity of 38.11% and a net margin of 66.21%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Value Line’s dividend payout ratio is 31.65%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Auxier Asset Management purchased a new position in Value Line in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Value Line by 197.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Value Line by 861.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after buying an additional 35,716 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Value Line during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Value Line by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. 7.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU)

Value Line, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It produces investment periodicals based on underlying research and making available copyright data, including certain proprietary ranking system and other proprietary information, to third parties under written agreements for use in third-party managed and marketed investment products and for other purposes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Value Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Value Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.