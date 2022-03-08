VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 928,374 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 8,504,641 shares.The stock last traded at $50.09 and had previously closed at $47.56.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.93.

Get VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDXJ. J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 143.2% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.