Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $269.31

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $269.31 and last traded at $272.62, with a volume of 245271 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $271.48.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $310.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $323.40.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,380,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,134,000 after buying an additional 137,421 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 7,217.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 896,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,999,000 after buying an additional 884,601 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 730,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,947,000 after buying an additional 17,534 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 334,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,905,000 after buying an additional 10,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 240,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,009,000 after buying an additional 51,793 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.